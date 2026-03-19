Exercise underway to set agenda of new party: Kavitha ​

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha said on Thursday that an exercise is currently underway to set the agenda of her proposed party.​

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She reiterated that she is waiting for a good ‘mahuratam’ (auspicious time) to launch the political party.​

In an informal chat with the media, she said her fight will be against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by her father and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), and against the BJP and Congress. “My fight will be against Daddy, Modi and Chinna Modi,” she remarked.​

Kavitha, who quit BRS last year after she was suspended by KCR for anti-party activities, said the party's agenda and goals would be unveiled at the time of its announcement.​

She believes that the party will have an impact on all the districts. The party will provide more opportunities to youth, women, and those who participated in the Telangana movement.​

She said with the mission of ‘Samajika Telangana’, they would work towards ‘Sarvodaya Telangana’, adding that they were thoroughly studying the Sarvodaya philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.​

Asserting that her party would practice new politics, she said that there is a need for coalition and ‘rainbow’ politics.​

She said that she is contemplating meeting national leaders before announcing the new party.​

Kavitha also stated that she is looking for a suitable location to set up the party office.​

Telangana Praja Jagruthi is likely to be the name of Kavitha’s proposed party with the symbol of "Dharmaghanta" (Bell of Justice).​

She has already submitted an application to the Election Commission of India in this regard.​

On Kavitha’s petition, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission to expedite the registration of the new party and the allotment of a new symbol.​

Meanwhile, after participating in Ugadi celebrations with her husband and Telangana Jagruthi leaders, she released the ‘Telangana People’s Budget’.​

A day ahead of the presentation of the State Budget in the Assembly, she proposed a ‘People’s Budget’ of Rs 2.15 lakh crores.​

Based on suggestions from the public, she made allocations for public welfare and development.​

She announced that her party would unveil the ‘People’s Budget’ every year on the occasion of Ugadi.​

--IANS

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