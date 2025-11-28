Excited, feeling proud: Udupi locals express enthusiasm ahead of PM Modi’s Karnataka visit

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Karnataka, where he will receive a traditional welcome at the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Math and join the ‘Laksha Kantha Gita’ mass chanting programme, residents of Udupi have expressed excitement and said the visit is expected to greatly enhance temple tourism in the region.

IANS spoke to several people who gathered in Udupi in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Pradyumna Hebbar, a local resident, said, “I am really excited and feel proud that PM Modi is coming here after a long time. He is a highly respected and influential global leader. Udupi has huge potential for religious tourism and can be further developed into a major temple tourism hub. His visit will significantly boost Udupi’s visibility and tourism.”

Another resident, Prakyath Shetty, shared similar sentiments. “I am very happy and excited about his visit. PM Modi’s presence will positively impact tourism and support development in the region.”

Bhuvana Kapu, who travelled from Mangaluru to see the Prime Minister, said, “I am very excited to see him. I travelled from Mangaluru just for this moment. The Udupi Sri Krishna Math is already well-known, but now it will gain even more recognition at the global level.”

Locals believe the Prime Minister’s visit will not only draw devotees but also help accelerate infrastructure and cultural tourism projects in Udupi.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will be traditionally welcomed to the temple on Friday morning. He will visit Madhwa Sarovara, have darshan of the deity and perform a special puja. He will then go to the venue where over 1 lakh devotees will recite Bhagavad Gita shlokas, Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami said on Thursday.

He further stated that the Prime Minister will unveil the "Kanaka Kavacha" (golden covering) for the divine "Kanakana Kindi" at the mutt.

It may be recalled that the Udupi Kanakana Kindi story relates to the 16th-century poet-saint Kanakadasa being denied entry to the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple because of his low caste. Praying from outside, his intense devotion moved the temple's Lord Krishna idol, which miraculously turned around to face him.

A crack appeared in the wall through which Kanakadasa was able to see the deity; this spot was later made into a small window, named Kanakana Kindi.

Seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami said: "The mutt will offer Suwarna Thirta Mantapa to the deity through PM Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is slated to visit Sarvagnya Peeta, the goshala, and the new Gita Mandira. He will interact with all seers of the Ashta Mutts in the Chandrashale and receive their blessings. He has expressed a desire to sample a small quantity of Udupi special dishes, including 'patrode'."

The seer said devotees will begin reciting Bhagavad Gita shlokas at 9 a.m. When the Prime Minister arrives at the event venue, slokas from Chapter 15 -- Purushottama Yoga -- and then the last 10 shlokas of the final chapter will be recited. Devotees in different parts of the country and abroad will join the recitation online. All those physically participating in the programme will be provided food. All the poojas of the Krishna Mutt will be completed by 8 a.m. on Friday.

--IANS

jk/rad