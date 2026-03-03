Excise team attacked during raid on illegal liquor unit in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, officer injured

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), March 3 (IANS) An officer of the excise department was injured after a mob attacked the team during a raid in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday.

The excise department team had gone to raid an illicit liquor manufacturing unit in the area when the attack took place.

The incident occurred in Argundi village along the Chaibasa-Chakradharpur road, where the department had received specific information about illegal liquor being produced in a house.

Acting on the tip-off, eight to ten members of the excise department team reached the village to verify the information and conduct a search operation at the premises. However, the situation escalated dramatically during the raid.

According to officials, a man inside the house allegedly attacked the team with a sharp weapon. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mantu Agarwal was reportedly targeted in the assault and sustained serious injuries to his neck and back.

The sudden attack created panic among the officials. As the news of the raid spread, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot, armed with bows and arrows, and other traditional weapons. The agitated mob reportedly chased the excise personnel, forcing them to retreat to avoid further escalation.

In the chaos, other members of the team managed to escape safely. The injured officer was immediately rushed to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors attending to him said his condition is stable.

Excise Commissioner Niranjan Tiwari visited the hospital after receiving information about the incident and met the injured officer.

Following the attack, the Chaibasa Mufassil police swung into action. A police team led by Station House Officer Vinod Kumar reached Argundi village and launched an investigation. Security has been tightened in the area to prevent further unrest.

Police sources said that one suspect involved in the attack has been detained for questioning, though an official confirmation is awaited.

Further investigation into the illegal liquor operation and the assault on government officials is underway.

