Ex-MP Ajay Nishad acquitted in 2019 Model Code of Conduct case

Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) Former MP Ajay Nishad has received major relief from the Special MP-MLA Court at Sakara, Muzaffarpur, after being acquitted in a 2019 case related to alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The case pertained to an incident on April 18, 2019, when Nishad -- then the BJP candidate from Muzaffarpur -- was travelling with his convoy near Panch Prithvi Chowk at around 11.50 a.m.

According to the complaint, the convoy comprised around ten vehicles and displayed banners and promotional materials, which were claimed to be a breach of the Model Code of Conduct.

Assistant Engineer Vijay Kumar Pandey, who was posted as the duty magistrate at the time, lodged a written complaint with senior officials and subsequently filed an FIR detailing the alleged violations and describing the vehicles and materials involved.

After a prolonged judicial process spanning nearly six years, the court found no substantial evidence to support the allegations.

Ajay Nishad's lawyer, Bachcha Patel, said the court's verdict has formally cleared the former MP of all charges.

Reacting to the judgment, Ajay Nishad said the decision reaffirmed his faith in the judicial system.

The ruling sparked celebrations among BJP workers and Nishad’s supporters, who expressed happiness over his acquittal.

Ajay Nishad, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket, has undergone a series of major political shifts in recent years. In 2024, the BJP denied him a ticket for the Lok Sabha polls and instead fielded Raj Bhushan Nishad from Muzaffarpur. The move prompted Ajay Nishad to resign from the party. He subsequently contested the parliamentary election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by the BJP’s Raj Bhushan Nishad.

Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Ajay Nishad -- along with his wife Rama Nishad -- returned to the BJP.

The party rewarded the family’s comeback by fielding Rama Nishad as its candidate from Muzaffarpur. She won the Assembly election and was later inducted into the Nitish Kumar cabinet, where she currently serves as the Minister of Backward and Extremely Backward Caste Welfare.

