Ex-MLA's wife attempts suicide on govt office premises in MP's Katni

Jabalpur, June 5 (IANS) Former Congress MLA Vijay Raghvendra Singh's wife allegedly attempted suicide after a brief argument with officials on the premises of a government office in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Tehsil (sub-district) office in Barwara, around 30 km from district headquarters Katni.

Ranjeeta Singh had visited Tehsil's office regarding a land dispute on Thursday.

According to information, Ranjeeta Singh along with some of the ex-MLA's supporters went to the Tehsil office at around 12 p.m. to enquire about her compliant regarding a disputed land falling under Barwara police station area.

She suddenly came out of Tehsildar's cabin shouting aggressively and poured kerosene on her body, in an attempt to commit suicide.

Her actions in the presence of numerous people, including government officials, were nothing less than a horrific scene, a person aware of the shocking development told IANS.

However, before she could set herself afire, some people quickly intervened and overpowered her.

Meanwhile, police were also informed about the incident.

Later, talking to media persons, Ranjeeta Singh said that some people having connections with the ruling BJP have illegally encroached upon her land located in Barwara, and she had lodged a complaint regarding the same at Tehsil office around 6 months ago.

The ex-MLA's wife further alleged that she had been visiting Tehsil's office for the last six months. However, no action was taken against the encroachers.

"Tehsildar is favouring the land encroachers because they are associated with the BJP. This biased approach of Tehsildar made me take this step," she added.

Later, she also submitted her compliant to the district administration, alleging biased action from the officials at Barwara Tehsil office, and requested an inquiry into the matter.

She also demanded that Tehsildar should be transferred, until the investigation is done this case. Her husband Vijay Raghvendra Singh had won the Assembly election from Barwara in 2018.

Congress had also fielded him for the Assembly elections held in November 2023, however, he lost to BJP's Dhirendra Bahadur Singh. Barwara, an Assembly constituency situated in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, holds a significant place in the political landscape of the Mahakoshal region.

As part of the Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency, Barwara is reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribes.

--IANS

pd/pgh