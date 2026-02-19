Ex-Minister Panruti S Ramachandran launches MGR ADMK, rules out electoral contest

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Veteran politician and former Tamil Nadu Minister 'Panruti' S. Ramachandran on Thursday announced the formation of a new political outfit, the MGR Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MGR ADMK), marking yet another chapter in his long and eventful public life.

Addressing journalists in Chennai, the 88-year-old leader said the party would be formally inaugurated at a state-level conference in Kancheepuram on February 23.

Unveiling the party flag bearing black, white and red colours, Ramachandran said the new organisation would work towards building a society that ensures equal opportunities for all.

"Politics of identity must be replaced by politics of ideology," he said, outlining the core philosophy of the MGR ADMK.

Though the party would not directly contest elections, he clarified that its members would be free to align with like-minded parties during polls and could contest as Independents if they wished.

Responding to questions on the upcoming Assembly election, Ramachandran opined that the main contest would be between the DMK and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

He also dismissed suggestions that his decision to float a new party had been taken under pressure from any political leader, firmly rejecting speculation linking the move to recent developments in state politics.

A seasoned administrator, Ramachandran has served under both the DMK and the AIADMK during the leadership of stalwarts M. Karunanidhi and M.G. Ramachandran in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was a Minister for nearly 15 years, handling key portfolios including Transport, Local Administration, Electricity and Food. Originally an engineer with the then Tamil Nadu Electricity Board for eight years, he entered the Assembly in 1967 from Panruti on a DMK ticket.

He went on to win the constituency six times - twice as a DMK candidate, thrice representing the AIADMK, and once on a PMK ticket. Over the decades, he was associated with several political formations, including heading the People's Liberal Party and later serving as presidium chairman of the DMDK. Despite electoral setbacks in recent years, Ramachandran's latest move signals his continuing engagement in Tamil Nadu's evolving political landscape.

