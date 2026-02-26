Ex-CM Gehlot flags concerns over Rajasthan welfare schemes in letter to PM Modi

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Modi ahead of his proposed visit to Ajmer on February 28, expressing concern over the discontinuation and weakening of several public welfare schemes initiated during the previous Congress government.

In the letter, Gehlot referred to the assurance given by the Prime Minister on October 2, 2023, in Chittorgarh, in which it was stated that if a BJP government were formed in Rajasthan, existing public welfare schemes would not be discontinued but strengthened.

Gehlot said that people of Rajasthan had accepted this assurance as “Modi’s guarantee”.

In his letter, Gehlot wrote, “A warm welcome on your visit to Ajmer, the sacred land of Rajasthan, on February 28. Through this letter, I wish to draw your attention to the ‘guarantee’ you extended to the people of Rajasthan from Chittorgarh on October 2, 2023.”

He stated that contrary to that assurance, several schemes regarded as national models have either been discontinued, diluted, or rendered ineffective due to budget cuts and administrative changes.

Referring to the Right to Health Act, Gehlot said that although the legislation was enacted, its implementation remains incomplete, affecting access to free medical treatment for citizens.

He also referred to the Gig Workers Welfare Act, stating that the law aimed at providing social security to app-based workers remains non-operational, with neither a board constituted nor funds disbursed.

Regarding the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Gehlot said that after renaming the scheme, the number of beneficiaries has reportedly been reduced, affecting opportunities for students seeking higher education abroad.

He also mentioned the Indira Rasoi Yojana, which has been renamed Annapurna Rasoi, and said its implementation has been affected, resulting in reduced access for beneficiaries.

Gehlot further stated that the second phase of the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Scheme, aimed at promoting digital empowerment among women, has been discontinued.

He also referred to the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, stating that its implementation has been limited despite its objective of providing employment opportunities in urban areas.

Referring to the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), Gehlot said both programmes are facing operational challenges due to delays in payments to hospitals and service providers.

He also raised concerns over the free electricity scheme, stating that eligibility conditions have affected access for certain consumers.

Gehlot said that the distribution of Annapurna ration kits has reportedly been discontinued, affecting beneficiaries who relied on the scheme for relief from inflation.

He also referred to the Indira Gandhi Credit Card Scheme, stating that new applications under the interest-free loan scheme have been discontinued.

In addition, Gehlot cited several infrastructure projects initiated during his tenure that he said remain incomplete or non-operational.

He said the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences in Jaipur has not been inaugurated despite completion.

He also referred to a coaching hub developed in Jaipur to regulate coaching institutes, stating that it has not been fully utilised.

Gehlot further said that construction of a superspecialty inpatient department (IPD) tower in Jaipur has reportedly stalled, and that planned satellite hospitals in Kanota and Achrol have not been operationalised.

He also stated that hospitals in Shivdaspura and Balmukundpura remain non-functional despite being completed.

Referring to Jodhpur, he said facilities including the Chaupasni Housing Board Hospital, Pratap Nagar Hospital, Digari Hospital, Rajasthan State Sports Institute, and Sumer Library have not been operationalised despite readiness.

He also said that several newly constructed schools across the state remain incomplete.

In his letter, Gehlot urged the Prime Minister to intervene and ensure that commitments made to the people of Rajasthan are honoured and that public welfare schemes and development projects are implemented effectively.

