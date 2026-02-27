Ex-BJP leader Mmhonlumo Kikon appointed NPP General Secretary

Shillong/Kohima, Feb 27 (IANS) Former BJP legislator from Nagaland and the party’s erstwhile national spokesperson, Mmhonlumo Kikon, has been appointed General Secretary (Political) of the National People’s Party (NPP) with immediate effect, party sources said on Friday.

Read More

NPP sources in Shillong said the appointment was made by the party’s National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

In his new role, Kikon has been entrusted with structured coordination and dialogue with various political parties and stakeholders across the Northeastern states. His mandate includes facilitating strategic alignment and consultations towards realising the vision of “One Northeast”.

According to an NPP statement, he will coordinate with all state presidents and office-bearers across the region to review political developments, assess electoral preparedness and address inter-state organisational matters.

He will also hold regular consultations with the party’s elected Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies and other representatives to ensure policy coherence and political coordination.

“He is also entrusted to design and supervise dedicated political programmes, consultations, conventions and outreach initiatives aimed at enhancing the presence and reach of the party. All state units and party functionaries are hereby directed to extend full cooperation to him,” the statement said.

Kikon, a former member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly from the Bhandari constituency, was previously associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where he served as a national spokesperson. He had also been appointed BJP prabhari (in-charge) for Mizoram before resigning from the party.

A scholar, poet and social worker-turned-politician, Kikon resigned from the primary and active membership of the BJP on August 7, 2025. He was the only national spokesperson of the BJP from the Northeast at the time.

Meanwhile, on November 4, 2025, the NPP and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), along with several other regional parties and leaders from the Northeastern states, announced after a summit in New Delhi their decision to form a new regional political front under a common banner.

The proposed platform aims to articulate and advance the causes of indigenous people of the region.

Chief Minister Sangma had then announced the constitution of a nine-member committee to work out the modalities of the proposed common platform within 45 days. NPP’s National Working President J. M. Sangma was named convener of the committee, while Mmhonlumo Kikon was designated as its member secretary.

Both the NPP and the TMP are allies of the BJP in Meghalaya and Tripura respectively.

--IANS

sc/pgh