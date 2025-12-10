EVs on expressways, Atal Setu to get toll waiver after Maha Speaker’s directive; refunds to follow

Nagpur, Dec 10 (IANS) Electric vehicles travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway and the Atal Setu will receive a toll waiver within the next eight days.

The state government will also refund the toll already collected from EV owners on these three roads since August 22, 2025, provided vehicle owners submit receipts as proof of payment.

The issue came up during the Question Hour in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Legislators from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition drew attention to the toll exemption announced under the Maharashtra Electric Vehicles Policy 2025.

They said the policy clearly grants a full toll waiver for passenger EVs and electric buses on major expressways such as Atal Setu and Samruddhi Mahamarg. Members argued that the exemption is meant to encourage adoption of green transport by lowering operational costs for individual users, commercial fleets, and public service providers.

They noted that despite the policy and a government resolution, tolls continued to be collected from EVs and urged immediate correction.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pointed out that the policy had taken effect from August 2025. “If even a single EV is being charged toll, then it is illegal,” he said.

He directed the state government to put a complete enforcement system in place within eight days.

The Speaker further said, “The state is promoting EVs and giving a commitment to the people of toll waiver through its policy. Not a single EV should be charged toll in the next eight days. Also, the system should be put in place to return the money charged from EV car owners.”

Responding on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Dadaji Bhuse informed the House that the state had formally announced the EV policy on May 23, 2025, with implementation beginning on August 22, 2025.

He explained that technical integration is essential for the waiver to apply. “To ensure the toll fee waiver, the FASTag of EVs needs to be registered with Vahan and must be included in the toll system for the waiver. The implementation began three months ago. There have been some instances where toll was deducted. We are trying to speed it up and implement the process effectively,” Bhuse said.

The minister assured the Assembly that the state government would implement the directives given by the Speaker.

--IANS

sj/snj/skp