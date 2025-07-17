Eviction drive turns violent in Assam’s Goalpara, one dead in police firing

Guwahati, July 17 (IANS) A government-led eviction drive in the Paikan Reserve Forest under the Krishnai Range in Assam’s Goalpara district turned violent on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred after police allegedly opened fire on a group of residents resisting the operation.

The joint drive, carried out by the Assam Police and the Forest Department, aimed to clear over 140 hectares of encroached land within the 711-hectare Paikan Reserve Forest.

Tensions flared when residents of Bidyapara and Betbari -- two densely populated localities within the forest area -- allegedly confronted the eviction team with stones and sticks.

According to officials, the violence began when a large crowd attempted to halt the eviction process by attacking police personnel and damaging an excavator.

In response, police reportedly fired upon the mob, claiming the move was in self-defence. One person, identified as Shakuar Hussain, was killed in the clash, while another, Kutubuddin Sheikh, sustained serious injuries.

There are also unconfirmed reports of injuries among police personnel.

Some social media handles posted dramatic visuals showing chaos at the site -- angry crowds chasing the eviction team, pelting stones, and vandalizing equipment. Police personnel can be seen retreating amid the unrest.

Authorities had earlier conducted several rounds of patrolling and issued public warnings urging settlers to vacate the forest land voluntarily. Despite the efforts, resistance remained strong on the ground.

Forest officials justified the operation, stating that continued encroachment posed a grave threat to the area’s ecological integrity.

The Paikan Reserve Forest is a protected zone that plays a vital role in conserving local biodiversity and maintaining forest cover in the region.

Several rights groups have demanded an inquiry into the use of force by the security forces, while the administration has tightened security in the area to prevent further escalation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the administration is determined to free encroached land in the state.

