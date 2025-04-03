Everyone will benefit: Waqf Bill JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal on passing of Bill in LS

New Delhi: The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee for the Waqf Bill, Jagdambika Pal, on Thursday expressed his satisfaction over the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, stating that the bill would benefit everyone.

Speaking on the bill's approval following a 12-hour debate and subsequent voting, Pal said, "Yesterday, the debate on the bill lasted for 12 hours; after that, voting took place. The whole country saw how the debate took place... We are satisfied that the government agreed to all the recommendations proposed by the JPC. Everyone will benefit from this bill now."

He emphasised that the JPC had addressed all concerns raised by the Opposition.

"We had addressed all concerns raised by the Opposition in JPC also....The bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today," The BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda and the BJP National President will address the Rajya Sabha regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 around 1 pm today.

Speaking about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, "The opposition is trying to create division based on faith, even though everyone is united in criticising the government for allegedly targeting Muslim beliefs and practices. Amit Shah made it clear that the government has no intention of interfering in the community's affairs."

Congress MP and JPC member Imran Masood said, "This is a black day... This is an attack on our rights... The Muslim community and the Waqf both are going to suffer from this... This day will be lodged as a black day in history... We will go to the court and will fight against this bill...".

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result.

"Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)