Every school-going child must have Gita in schoolbag: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal/Ujjain, Dec 1 (IANS) The three-day International Gita Mahotsav kicked off with spiritual fervour at Dussehra Ground in Ujjain on Monday as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the festival, emphasising that the Bhagavad Gita should find a place in every child’s school bag.

“We have given importance to Gita and the divine plays of our Lord Krishna in our school curriculum,” the chief minister said, referring to the new education policy launched in 2020.

Dr Yadav formally initiated the celebrations by lighting the ceremonial lamp amid melodious chanting of Gita shlokas by scholars. Prominent saint Ranganathacharya Maharaj was accorded a warm welcome on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering packed with saints, seers, schoolchildren and students, the Chief Minister described the Gita as a timeless guide offering practical wisdom for life.

“Lord Krishna and Sudama studied together in the same gurukul -- this shows there was no discrimination between rich and poor. This is the biggest lesson for today’s students,” he said.

He announced that the Madhya Pradesh government has already accorded the Bhagavad Gita a special place in the school curriculum. “The Gita is not just a religious scripture; it is a book of practical knowledge that every child must carry,” Dr Yadav stressed.

The CM added that he would participate in similar Gita Mahotsav events in Bhopal later in the day and receive the newly constructed Gita Bhavan in Indore the same evening.

The festival, coinciding with Gita Jayanti, will feature a rich cultural lineup. On Monday evening, Bollywood actor-director Puneet Issar will present the dance-drama 'Jai Shri Krishna – Gita Saar' at Dussehra Maidan. Tuesday will see Delhi artist Vaishnavi Sharma’s performance, followed by the play 'Krishnayan', directed by Mohit Shewani.

The grand finale on Wednesday will showcase acclaimed artiste Salauddin Pasha’s innovative “Gita on Wheels” along with other performances.

A special exhibition displaying paintings in Madhava Darshanam and traditional miniature styles is also attracting large crowds.

Shriram Tiwari, Trustee Secretary of Veer Bharat Trust, the organising body, said, “The Gita is far beyond a religious text -- it teaches the art of living with knowledge, duty, discipline and positivity. Through this Mahotsav, we aim to spread this eternal message across society.” The International Gita Mahotsav will continue in Ujjain and across the state till December 3.

