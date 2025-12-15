Every complaint living symbol of public’s trust, Haryana CM tells officials

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said every complaint registered on the CM Window “is not merely a formal entry, but a living symbol of the public’s trust”.

He said it “is the responsibility of the officials concerned to address these complaints with complete honesty, integrity and transparency, and to play an active role in their resolution. Since these officials are directly connected to the Chief Minister through this platform, their accountability to the public increases manifold”.

The Chief Minister was interacting with officials associated with the CM Window at his residence here.

He said collective efforts “are required to make the CM Window a strong and reliable system, one that every citizen can take pride in and trust, with the assurance that their grievances will be resolved in a timely and effective manner. Sustaining this trust, he added, will ensure that the administrative machinery functions with greater dedication, sensitivity and efficiency.

CM Saini said the CM Window portal was launched on December 25, 2014, with the objective of providing prompt solutions to the problems faced by common citizens. So far, 14,82,924 complaints have been received on the portal, out of which 14,12,136 complaints have been resolved. This, he said, reflects the government’s firm commitment to prioritising public grievance redressal.

He said that when “a citizen registers a complaint, it is not merely an issue being reported, but an expression of trust in the Chief Minister and the government. Therefore, it is imperative that this robust platform remains transparent, responsive and sensitive, so that public confidence continues to grow stronger”.

The Chief Minister also shared that to ensure effective disposal of complaints at the district level, ‘samadhan shivirs’ are being organised every Monday and Thursday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner. To date, 147,299 complaints have been received through these camps across the state, of which 119,597 have already been resolved, while work is progressing rapidly on the remaining cases.

He urged the officials associated with the CM Window to thoroughly examine each complaint and ensure fair, transparent and timely resolution, thereby strengthening the trust of the complainants.

