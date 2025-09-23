Even road before PM Modi's residence pothole-ridden, claims Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, stirred a controversy by stating that even the road in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi is riddled with potholes.

He made the remark while speaking to reporters on Tuesday about pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru. "We are filling all potholes. It is raining, and every day, nearly a thousand potholes are being filled in the city. I had gone to Delhi and travelled around the city. The media should see how the roads there are also filled with potholes, including the road in front of the Prime Minister's residence," Shivakumar said.

"I have been telling the big IT companies that this is common across the whole country. The situation is not confined to Karnataka, and the media should not portray it as if potholes exist only here. If good-quality roads had been built during the BJP's tenure, why would potholes appear on them?" he questioned.

"They failed to do it back then, and now it seems elections are approaching. Let them say what they want to; we will continue with our duties," he added.

Shivakumar further said, "I am leaving for Bihar. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I will attend the extended Congress Working Committee meeting on Wednesday. The meeting has been convened by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. We will return on the same flight after the meeting."

Earlier, while facing criticism over IT companies leaving Bengaluru due to its poor road infrastructure, Shivakumar had said, "No one can threaten or blackmail the government. I will not stop anyone from leaving."

The BJP had announced that the party would stage a one-hour roadblock in all Assembly constituencies across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on September 24, in protest against the state's poor road infrastructure.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, responding to the condition of poor road infrastructure leading to the shifting of IT companies from the city, stated, "The proud city of Bengaluru, built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, has suffered a severe blow to its reputation. It is tragic that Bengaluru is now gaining infamy as the 'City of Potholes'."

He slammed, "Industries are losing faith in Karnataka and migrating to neighbouring states. Those states have been waiting for this very moment, offering one concession after another to attract them. This shameless government cannot even understand the gravity of the situation; its senses have gone numb."

"To the industries, my only appeal is this: do not leave Bengaluru. This city carries a great legacy and rich heritage. We will teach this thick-skinned government a lesson. We, the people of Karnataka, stand firmly with you. Remove the thought of leaving from your minds: together, we will rebuild Bengaluru," the Union Minister said.

--IANS

mka/svn