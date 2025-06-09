Even in defeat, we don't abandon people: Gujarat BJP chief ahead of Assembly bypolls

Junagarh (Gujarat), June 9 (IANS) With nearly over a week left for the upcoming Visavadar Assembly by-election, the Gujarat BJP unit has gone into action mode, treating the triangular political contest as a matter of prestige.

In a campaign event held on Monday, Gujarat BJP President and Union Jal Shakti Minister, C.R. Paatil, addressed a gathering of party workers and local leaders at Bhesan in Junagadh district, declaring that the BJP "has never learned to lose, and even when defeated, it doesn't abandon its ground".

Attacking both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Paatil warned voters not to fall for the "delusions and provocations" of parties that, according to him, "have no base in Gujarat" and lost deposits on 136 seats in the 2022 Assembly election.

"Those who came from Delhi and claimed they would form the government had their deposits forfeited by Gujarat's voters," he said, pointing to the BJP's dominant win in 156 Assembly constituencies in 2022 state election.

Reminding the people at the gathering that although Visavadar voters may have "experimented" in the 2022 Assembly election, this time there should be no mistakes, Paatil urged, noting that the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel himself came to file nomination papers with BJP candidate Kirit Patel -- "a sign of the state leadership's commitment to Visavadar's progress".

Kirit Patel, the BJP's candidate in the upcoming bypoll, also addressed the gathering, highlighting his long-standing connection with Visavadar, Bhesan and Junagadh.

"I have worked in this region for 16 years, assisting with education, health and resolving civic issues. During crises like Covid-19, I stood by the people," he said.

Patel also alleged a conspiracy by Opposition candidates "brought in from outside" and claimed they were spreading misinformation and misleading voters.

"These are not development-focused people. They only incite and provoke," he said, contrasting it with what he described as the BJP's platform of "development and trust".

A total of 16 candidates are contesting the Visavadar seat, 12 of whom, Patel claimed, have no real ties to the region.

"Visavadar does not need outsiders," he emphasised.

The rally was also attended by several top BJP leaders, including MPs, Ministers, and MLAs -- Raghavji Patel, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulubhai Bera, Mukesh Patel, Rajesh Chudasama, Jayesh Radadiya, and others.

The upcoming by-elections for the Visavadar and Kadi Assembly constituencies in Gujarat, scheduled for June 19, have emerged as politically significant contests for all three major parties -- the BJP, Congress and the AAP.

The Visavadar seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Harshad Ribadiya resigned and joined the Congress ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, only to return to the BJP recently.

Meanwhile, the Kadi Assembly seat became vacant following the resignation of Congress MLA Karshan Solanki, who also joined the BJP.

