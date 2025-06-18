Equip students with skills, critical thinking: Nagaland CM

Kohima, June 18 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said that re-orientation of the education system is essential not only to promote academic excellence but also to equip the students with life skills, critical thinking, adaptability, and creativity to enable them to become competent, productive, and responsible global citizens.

The Chief Minister said that the government of India has launched various initiatives under its mission to skill the youth and he mentioned that the Department of School Education in Nagaland has introduced nine skill/vocational subjects at the secondary level and eight at the higher secondary level and encouraged the Naga boys and girls to make full use of these opportunities.

Rio was speaking at the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Students Fellowship to the top 50 students in the HSLC Examination 2025 event, conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education, held at the State Banquet Hall at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex in Kohima.

He mentioned that it is a moment of pride and celebration to felicitate and honour the top 50 students of the state in the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Examination 2025.

Extending his congratulations to all the students, the Chief Minister said that the unwavering commitment, hard work, and determination have made their families, schools, and the state immensely proud.

He said that they are the torchbearers of tomorrow, and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their academic journey and beyond.

Rio added that it was pleasing to note the steady improvement in the overall pass percentage of the Board examinations and encouraged not to become complacent but instead, continue to adopt measures to further enhance the quality of education in the state.

The Chief Minister also advised the students to be prepared to face tougher challenges and urged them to instil a strong sense of discipline and cultivate sound moral values that will guide them throughout their lives.

“Perseverance and determination are keys to achieving your goals,” he added.

He also noted that, while the state has been producing a growing number of educated youths, many are still unemployable and added that the government sector has reached saturation point and cannot absorb all the educated unemployed; therefore, this calls for a shift in our mindset and priorities to adapt to the changing landscape.

He also mentioned that as top achievers, they hold the potential to be competent not just at the state or national level, but globally.

The Chief Minister urged to remain focused, committed, and industrious. He also encouraged the students to consider entrepreneurship as a viable and rewarding career path, as entrepreneurial skills are essential for our youth.

To address the challenges of unemployment, education integrated with skill development is the need of the hour, Rio pointed out.

