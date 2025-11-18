EPS to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Coimbatore

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The meeting, expected to touch upon alliance dynamics and key political issues, has generated considerable interest across the State's political spectrum ahead of the Assembly polls in 2026.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Coimbatore to inaugurate a major farmers' conference organised by the South Indian Organic Farming Federation at the CODISSIA campus.

The conference aims to promote organic farming practices, introduce new technologies, and shape long-term agricultural policies for the southern region.

According to official inputs, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Coimbatore airport at 1.30 p.m., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome.

He will then proceed to CODISSIA to launch the conference and deliver his address.

During the event, PM Modi will present awards to farmers from various States in recognition of their exceptional performance in organic farming.

He will later interact with agricultural scientists from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and other southern States to discuss emerging trends and innovations in organic cultivation.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave the venue at around 3.15 p.m. and return to the airport by road, before departing for New Delhi in a special aircraft.

A comprehensive five-tier security arrangement has been put in place across Coimbatore, particularly at the airport and the CODISSIA grounds, in view of the high-profile visit.

The anticipated meeting between PM Modi and EPS, coming at a politically sensitive moment, is being closely watched.

With the Assembly polls approaching, their discussions are expected to cover alliance strategies, constituency-level coordination, and issues central to Tamil Nadu's political climate.

As Coimbatore prepares to host both a major agricultural conference and a potentially consequential political meeting, Wednesday's visit is set to attract significant attention from political observers, party cadres, and the farming community.

--IANS

aal/svn