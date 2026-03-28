EPS to launch final phase of AIADMK campaign from April 2 ahead of TN polls

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, will launch the final phase of his statewide campaign titled "Protect the People; Retrieve Tamil Nadu" from April 2, intensifying preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on April 23, party sources said on Saturday.

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The campaign, set to run until April 19, is aimed at consolidating support for candidates of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

With the poll date approaching, the AIADMK is rolling out a high-energy outreach programme to strengthen its position across key Assembly constituencies.

According to the AIADMK's poll campaign schedule, Palaniswami will begin his tour with a focus on northern and central districts of Tamil Nadu from April 2 to 6.

The first leg will cover Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram, before extending to Puducherry and Cuddalore.

These regions are considered crucial battlegrounds where the AIADMK is seeking to improve its electoral prospects.

The tour will then move to Perambalur and Salem, followed by an intensive two-day campaign in Chennai on April 8 and 9.

The Chennai leg is expected to be strategically important, with several Assembly constituencies witnessing tight poll contests among major political players.

From April 10 to 14, the poll campaign will shift to the Cauvery delta and southern districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Theni, and Madurai.

These regions have historically played a decisive role in Tamil Nadu's electoral outcomes, making them a key focus area for all parties.

The final leg, scheduled between April 15 and 19, will focus on the western "Kongu" belt -- comprising Karur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, and Salem -- widely regarded as a stronghold of the AIADMK.

The campaign will conclude with major public meetings in Salem district.

This final phase of campaigning follows the completion of seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA alliance.

The AIADMK has allotted 27 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 18 to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and 11 to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Expressing confidence, Palaniswami has set an ambitious target of winning 210 out of 234 Assembly seats, asserting that the NDA is poised for a decisive victory.

--IANS

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