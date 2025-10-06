EPS slams TN govt for ‘double standards’ in kidney racket probe, cites swift action in Karur stampede

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary and Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday accused the DMK government of showing blatant “double standards” by delaying action in a major kidney trafficking case even after the Madras High Court’s intervention, while moving with “unusual speed” to probe the Karur rally stampede involving actor-politician Vijay.

In a strongly worded statement, EPS said the DMK’s selective approach to law enforcement has become “transparent before the people of Tamil Nadu.”

He pointed out that officials of the State Health Department themselves had confirmed incidents of kidney trafficking at a private medical college hospital owned by a DMK MLA in Tiruchirappalli’s Mannachanallur and at another private hospital in Erode district.

According to EPS, the victims were poor power loom workers from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, allegedly exploited by organ brokers.

“The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench had denounced the kidney racket as a heinous crime and ordered stern action against the hospitals and brokers. It also directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Prem Anand Sinha. Yet, even after a month, the DMK government has not commenced the probe,” he said.

EPS contrasted this inaction with the “extraordinary haste” shown in the Karur stampede case that killed 41 people during Vijay’s September 27 rally.

“In Karur, the moment the court passed an order, even before the copy of the order was received by the government, a police team led by an IG was formed within hours, and investigation began immediately,” he noted.

“The question arises — why hasn’t the Stalin-led government taken the same seriousness in the kidney trafficking case? Both matters involved similar Madras High Court orders. But while the government moved lightning-fast in one, it has dragged its feet in the other. This exposes the failure of the so-called ‘Stalin model’ of governance,” EPS charged.

He alleged that the DMK protects those close to the ruling party while targeting its opponents.

“The people of Tamil Nadu now clearly see the DMK’s hypocrisy — swift action when it suits their political needs, silence when their own are involved,” EPS said, urging the government to begin the SIT probe without further delay.

--IANS

aal/dan