EPS slams civic governance 'failure' in Tirupur corporation, announces protest on Nov 25

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has strongly criticised the Tirupur Corporation and the district administration for what he termed a “total breakdown” of civic governance.

He alleged that the city’s basic infrastructure and essential services are in disarray.

He announced that the AIADMK will hold a massive protest in Tirupur on November 25 to highlight what he described as the government’s “failure on all fronts”.

In his statement, Palaniswami said that Tirupur -- once celebrated as Dollar City -- had deteriorated into a “garbage city” under the DMK government.

He alleged that heaps of uncollected waste were lying across multiple wards, creating a serious public health hazard and reflecting the civic body’s inability to carry out even routine duties.

He accused the Corporation of exhibiting “incompetence, indifference and political vendetta”, claiming that residents were being punished for the government’s administrative lapses.

The AIADMK leader condemned the sharp 150 per cent hike in the garbage tax, calling it an “unjustified burden” on households already grappling with rising living costs. Instead of strengthening waste-management systems, he said, the Corporation had resorted to threatening the public with fines for failing to segregate waste properly.

Palaniswami also criticised the district administration for leaving roads dug up for drinking water pipeline installations and sewer works unrepaired for long periods. The resulting potholes, he said, had led to frequent accidents --especially involving women, children and two-wheeler riders.

He claimed that the lack of coordination between departments had turned Tirupur’s roads into unsafe stretches, with no accountability from the authorities.

On the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the AIADMK chief alleged that Booth Level Officers were being intimidated by DMK ministers, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives and party functionaries.

He charged that official machinery was being misused to obstruct the Election Commission’s work and overlook irregularities in voter verification.

Palaniswami said the AIADMK would take the matter to the people through the November 25 protest, demanding immediate corrective action and an end to what he termed the ruling party’s “abuse of power”.

--IANS