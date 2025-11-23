EPS holds no moral authority to question delay in DGP’s appointment: TN Law Minister

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Strongly countering AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Minister S Reghupathy said the former chief minister has “no moral authority or competence” to question the delay in appointing a full-time Director General of Police (DGP).

Reghupathy said Palaniswami’s criticism was both politically motivated and historically inaccurate.

“EPS is now lecturing us on why a permanent DGP has not been appointed. He forgets that it was the AIADMK government that first introduced the idea of an acting DGP in Tamil Nadu,” the minister said while addressing reporters.

He recalled that in 2011, the then AIADMK regime appointed Ramanujam as DGP (Intelligence) and acting DGP for Law and Order, while another officer, Rajendran, was designated as acting DGP.

“Even Uttar Pradesh had five acting DGPs at one stage, and an acting DGP continues there even now. On what basis is EPS criticising us?” he asked.

Reghupathy reiterated that the real reason behind the delay was the Union government and the UPSC insisting on appointing “their preferred officials” rather than considering Tamil Nadu’s choices.

The state’s top police post has remained vacant since August 31, when Shankar Jiwal retired and G Venkataraman was named acting DGP.

Tamil Nadu submitted a panel of around eight senior IPS officers — including Seema Agrawal, Rajeev Kumar, Sandeep Rai Rathore and G Venkataraman — to the UPSC for empanelment.

However, during a contempt hearing on September 7-8, the Supreme Court questioned the state over continuing with an acting DGP, referring to the Prakash Singh guidelines that discourage ad-hoc appointments.

Following this, the UPSC Empanelment Committee, at its September 26 meeting, shortlisted Seema Agrawal, Rajeev Kumar and Sandeep Rai Rathore.

The state government formally objected to this shortlist, stating that the Centre was attempting to override Tamil Nadu’s administrative autonomy.

On November 7, the Supreme Court sought the state’s response on a plea seeking contempt action for non-compliance with its earlier orders. Reasserting the state’s stand, Reghupathy said Tamil Nadu would not accept a DGP “imposed” by the Union government.

“This is a challenge to state rights. Tamil Nadu will never allow its constitutional authority to be usurped,” he said.

--IANS

aal/dan