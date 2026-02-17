EPS flays Tamil Nadu’s interim budget as ‘fig tree’ — attractive outside, hollow within

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Tamil Nadu government’s Interim Budget for 2026–27, describing it as a “fig tree” that appears impressive on the outside but lacks substance within.

Reacting to the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the Assembly earlier in the day, Palaniswami met reporters and accused the ruling DMK government of failing to honour several promises made to various sections of society, including government employees.

He alleged that the State’s tax revenue had declined by Rs 26,000 crore and questioned the government’s fiscal management.

“After constituting an expert committee to suggest measures for improving the State’s financial condition, the government has continued to increase borrowing. If the fiscal deficit keeps rising, the burden will ultimately fall on the people in the form of higher taxes,” Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader also criticised the Agriculture Budget presented by Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, claiming that it offered little relief to farmers. “In the name of an Agriculture Budget, farmers are being misled. There is nothing substantial or new in the financial statement to genuinely support the farming community,” he alleged.

Using a metaphor to underline his criticism, Palaniswami said the Interim Budget was like a fig tree. “From the outside, it looks beautiful and full. But when examined closely, it is hollow and unproductive,” he remarked, suggesting that the government had focused more on presentation than on meaningful policy measures.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday presented both the Interim Budget for 2026–27 and the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu outlining the State’s financial estimates and Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam detailing sector-specific allocations.

With Assembly elections approaching, the Interim Budget has drawn strong reactions from the Opposition, setting the stage for heated debates in the House over the State’s fiscal health, debt levels and welfare commitments.

