EPFO achieves historic high of 2.16 crore auto-claims in FY25

New Delhi: EPFO achieved a historic high of 2.16 crore auto-claims settlement so far during the current financial year, up from 89.52 lakh in 2023-24, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

The minister in a written reply in the Lok Sabha informed that the auto-mode claims are processed within three days.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken several steps to streamline the process of claim settlement.

For auto mode processing of advance claims, the amount limit has been enhanced to Rs 1 lakh.

Further, in addition to illness/hospitalization advances, the advances for housing, education and marriage are also enabled for auto mode processing.

"Now, 60 per cent of advance claims are processed are in auto mode," the minister stated in her written reply.

Member details correction process has been simplified, and members having Aadhaar-verified UANs can make corrections in their IDs themselves, without any EPFO interventions.

"At present, about 96 per cent corrections are being done without any EPF office intervention," stated the minister.

As high as 99.31 per cent claims are now received in online mode, without any requirement to visit the field office.

In 2024-25, as on March 6, 2025, 7.14 crore claims have been filed in online mode.

"In transfer claim submission requests, the need for employer's attestation of Aadhaar-verified UANs has been done away with. Now only 10 per cent transfer claims require member and employer's attestation," the minister stated.

The minister apprised the Parliament that EPFO has also provided de-linking facilities to the members, whose EPF accounts have been erroneously/fraudulently linked by the establishments.

Since its launch on January 18, 2025, more than 55,000 members have de-linked their accounts till the end of February, 2025.

Certain upfront validations have been developed to guide members about eligibility/admissibility of claims so as to ensure that members do not file ineligible claims. (ANI)