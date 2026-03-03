Entry of Nitish Kumar's son Nishant in politics finalised, will be given bigger responsibility: JD(U) Minister

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, is set to enter active politics, with the formal announcement expected soon, senior JD(U) leader and state minister Shrawan Kumar said on Tuesday.

Read More

Speaking to IANS, Shrawan Kumar confirmed that the decision regarding Nishant Kumar’s political entry has been finalised. “The entry of Nishant Kumar into active politics has been decided, and it will be formally announced by the JD(U) soon. He will be given a bigger responsibility in the party,” he said.

When asked whether Nishant could be sent to the Rajya Sabha, the minister responded, “Anything can happen,” indicating that the party leadership will take a call on his specific role in due course.

Shrawan Kumar further said that there has long been a demand from party workers and the youth of Bihar for Nishant Kumar to take an active role in politics. “For a long time, the youth of Bihar, the leaders of Bihar’s community, and all members of the political party have wanted Nishant Kumar to fully participate in active politics. There is now anticipation regarding his involvement, and it is expected that he will play an important role within the party,” he said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also voiced support for Nishant’s entry. “The entry of Nishant Kumar into active politics is widely supported by JD(U) members and the general public of Bihar, who believe that he should participate in politics. While some may feel uneasy about this, Nishant Kumar should come into active politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Deepak Prakash said that if Nishant Kumar chooses to enter politics, it would be a welcome move. “The Chief Minister has led a significant social transformation in Bihar, and that is commendable. If Nishant Kumar decides to enter politics, it would be welcome. Youth should actively and positively participate in politics; it will strengthen democracy,” he said.

LJP MLA Raju Tiwari said, "This is a matter of their party. But if he takes up the responsibility, it would be a matter of happiness. He is young, energetic, and his father has a long record of work for Bihar. So naturally, if he comes forward, it would be good. As a party, we would welcome him."

"He will become a good leader. He is young, belongs to the new generation, and has a fresh mindset. He is also religious, and has a kind heart. So certainly, it would be beneficial for Bihar", he added.

Party leaders described Nishant Kumar’s decision to enter politics as a significant development for the JD(U), calling it a major boost for the organisation. While the exact responsibilities to be assigned to him will be decided by the party leadership at a later stage, leaders indicated that his entry itself is being seen as a major moment for the JD(U) in Bihar’s political landscape.

--IANS

rs/rad