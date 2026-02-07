Entrepreneurs are architects of ‘Developed India’: Jal Shakti Minister

Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Paatil on Saturday asserted that entrepreneurs and traders play a crucial role in India's development.

Read More

He emphasised the industrial sector's role in driving economic growth and job creation. “In this context, the Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, introduces measures to improve ease of doing business, including a single-window system to streamline procedures and support industrial expansion,” he said.

Paatil delivered these comments during a Trader and Business Dialogue focused on the Union Budget 2026–27.

He observed that during the previous Congress administration led by Manmohan Singh, India’s economy was ranked 11th globally.

He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is advancing toward third place.

Paatil stated that economic growth has led to increased incomes and that recent modifications to the income tax structure have provided relief to citizens.

He further emphasised the significance of both agriculture and industry, citing government support for farmers through programs such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Union Minister credited Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s leadership for Rajasthan’s rapid progress in water self-sufficiency.

He stated that the revised Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) has received an allocation of over Rs 77,000 crore.

“Additionally, Rajasthan has entered into a Yamuna water agreement with Haryana, which will provide water to the state via three pipelines spanning 90 kilometres. The Haryana Chief Minister has approved the project, and the Detailed Project Report has been completed,” he said.

Paatil expressed confidence that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan will soon become a leader in water availability, thereby supporting further industrial development.

He also noted the construction of over 415,000 water structures nationwide under the “Karmabhoomi Se Matrubhoomi” campaign, with migrant workers playing an active role in water conservation efforts in Rajasthan.

Paatil further stated that since 2014, India has undergone a significant transformation under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, advancing from 11th to 4th in the global economy and surpassing countries such as Britain and Japan.

He indicated that the recent India-US trade agreement will double benefits for traders in the state. Welfare schemes are reaching intended beneficiaries, internal security has improved, and India’s global influence has expanded.

--IANS

arc/dan