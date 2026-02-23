'Entire world wholeheartedly praised India’s capabilities': PM Modi on AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the recently concluded AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, saying the event showcased India’s remarkable capabilities in Artificial Intelligence to the world.

PM Modi posted on X, “In the historic AI Summit held in Delhi, the entire world has wholeheartedly praised India’s capabilities. This shows that the thinking of our young companions regarding technology will be of great benefit to all of humanity.”

The Prime Minister also shared a Sanskrit quote, "Experimentation and research are essential to discovering unknown knowledge. Judgment and analysis of known facts are the beginning of research, and that knowledge is verified through experience and observation." (loosely translated from Sanskrit)

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the recently concluded AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and said that through the event, the world witnessed “Bharat's remarkable capabilities” in the field of artificial intelligence.

India hosted the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16-20, focusing on human-centric AI, global cooperation, and ethical frameworks such as the New Delhi Declaration. The summit brought together global leaders, policymakers, technology experts, innovators and startup founders to deliberate on the future of Artificial Intelligence and its responsible deployment.

While addressing the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "This is a strong platform to bring forth achievements of the country and its people. One such achievement was recently seen during the AI Impact Summit that was held in Delhi. Leaders, industrialists, innovators and people from the startup sectors arrived in the Bharat Mandapam for this summit."

"This summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future. I got the opportunity to meet world leaders and tech leaders. At the AI Summit Exhibition, I showcased many innovations to the world leaders," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s growing innovation ecosystem and youth-driven technological vision are positioning the country as a key player in shaping global AI discourse, while underscoring the importance of research, experimentation, and ethical responsibility in harnessing emerging technologies for the benefit of humanity.

