Entire increase in local LPG production is going to households: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified on Tuesday that the entire 25 per cent increase in domestic LPG production is being supplied to households as cooking gas.

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Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister also highlighted that 65 per cent of the total LPG consumed in India is imported, and as much as 90 per cent of this quantity is shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.

The government is ensuring a steady flow of LPG even in these turbulent times, she said, and further clarified that there is no energy shortage in India today.

In order to address the shortage from imports, refineries have maximised their output, she noted.

Talking about the economy, she said that despite the war raging in the Middle East, India has been able to maintain its economy. "We're able to stand up and face such situations," she remarked.

She went on to say that it is the position of the Indian economy today that gives it the strength to meet unforeseen problems.

In addition, the capital outlay for infrastructure projects such as highways, ports and railways that spur growth and create jobs in the economy has been increased to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, she pointed out.

India’s domestic refineries have stepped up LPG production to fill the gap in imports caused by the disruption due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz because of the Iran war, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) coverage has been expanded from 53 per cent before the crisis to about 72 per cent to prevent diversion of cylinders at the distributor level," the statement said.

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz before arriving in India on March 16 and 17, as the government continues to closely monitor maritime operations in the Persian Gulf region amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia. MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi — carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG - crossed the Strait of Hormuz early Friday.

Major ports are prioritising berthing for LPG vessels to ensure the timely discharge of cargo and continuity in energy supply. Over the past few days, six LPG vessels have been received at major Indian ports. Additionally, ports are providing safe anchorage areas for vessels loaded with cargo bound for the Gulf region that are currently unable to transit due to prevailing conditions.

The online bookings of LPG cylinders have increased from about 84 per cent to around 90 per cent, which will enable a more orderly distribution of the cooking gas to households.

--IANS

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