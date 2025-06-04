Ensure timely completion of the Sikh museum in Kurukshetra: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said to preserve the heritage of the gurus and to disseminate their life philosophies and ideals among the masses, the work of the Sikh Museum and the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum, both in Kurukshetra, must be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that this would enable future generations to draw inspiration from the gurus and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting here to review the progress of the Sikh Museum and Guru Ravidas Museum.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed that the Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra be designed to provide a comprehensive overview of Sikh history, culture, and the contributions of the gurus.

He said the museum must include detailed information about all places in Haryana visited by the Sikh gurus, enabling the people of the state, especially the younger generation, to learn about the spiritual, social, and historical legacy of the gurus.

He said the museum should realistically depict the historic battles fought by the gurus against Mughal oppression, highlighting their efforts to protect religion, uphold justice, and establish human values.

“This portrayal would ensure that their sacrifice and struggle continue to inspire future generations,” he said.

To ensure the authenticity and quality of the museum's content, the Chief Minister suggested the formation of an expert committee. This committee should also comprise experienced historians, professors from reputed universities and scholars associated with the Sahitya Akademi.

Similarly, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum to be constructed on a grand scale.

He said the museum should not only be architecturally impressive but should also effectively convey the life philosophy, spiritual teachings, and message of social harmony espoused by Sant Ravidas.

To ensure this, he suggested the formation of a committee comprising scholars who have undertaken in-depth study and research on the life, teachings, ideals, and humanitarian contributions of Guru Ravidas.

The Chief Minister said that the 350th Shahidi Diwas of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur is being observed in November. He said preparations should begin immediately to celebrate this auspicious occasion on a grand scale with dignity and reverence.

The event should not only be historically memorable but also effectively convey the timeless message of sacrifice and martyrdom of the Sikh gurus to all sections of society.

--IANS

vg/dan