Ensure strict vigil for CET exams on July 26, 27, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, July 22 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to promptly share information regarding all sensitive examination centres with the Home Department in view of the CET examination scheduled on July 26 and 27.

This will enable timely suspension of internet services in sensitive areas, if required, and help ensure that the examination is conducted in a completely peaceful and fair manner.

Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates will appear in the CET examination at 834 centres.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting here to review arrangements regarding the CET examination.

An official statement quoting the Chief Minister said this is the first time the CET examination is being conducted on such a large scale by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

He instructed that videography of the entire process, from the storage of question papers to their arrival at the examination centres, must be ensured to maintain transparency.

CM Saini said stringent measures should be taken to prevent the presence of any anti-social elements around examination centres.

In addition, social media should be closely monitored to ensure that any attempt to spread rumours or misinformation related to the examination can be promptly identified and prevented.

The Chief Minister said while ensuring sufficient availability of buses during the CET examination, the Transport Department should also make adequate arrangements for public transport in view of the upcoming Teej festival. This will help ensure that citizens across the state do not face any inconvenience.

He also appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel on July 26 and 27, the days of the CET examination, to maintain a smooth and uninterrupted traffic system.

The Chief Minister further instructed the district administration to make special arrangements in districts from where buses have to travel more than 100 km to reach the examination centres.

He also directed to keep reserve buses ready to handle any emergencies. In addition, the Chief Minister said 112 emergency response services should be integrated into the transport arrangements for both examination days to ensure timely assistance, if required.

All candidates should be facilitated to reach their examination centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time, CM Saini said.

