Ensure participation in festival of democracy: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh urge Bihar voters as 1st phase polling begins

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began Thursday, Union Minister JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, appealed to voters to participate enthusiastically in what they described as a “festival of democracy.”

“I appeal to all voters and our young companions who are voting today in the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar, the sacred land of knowledge, tradition, and cultural heritage. That they ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by voting in the maximum possible numbers.

This election is to bring stability in Bihar and to swiftly advance Bihar on the path of development. Maintaining the fast pace of development continuously is the important responsibility of every resident of the state. Do vote!”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted: “Today is the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, hearty congratulations to the young voters who are going to vote for the first time!”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tweeted: “An appeal to all esteemed voters in the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections to participate with full enthusiasm in this grand festival of democracy. Each of your votes will make an invaluable contribution towards realizing the dream of a developed Bihar.

Step out of your homes, cast your vote, and inspire your family and friends as well to fulfill this democratic duty. Vote first, then refreshment.”

Polling is underway for 121 constituencies across 18 districts, with more than 3.75 crore voters eligible to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including 122 women candidates. Voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., except in select sensitive areas where polling concludes an hour earlier.

The Election Commission of India has deployed 121 general observers, 18 police observers, and 33 expenditure observers to ensure free and fair elections. Central and state security forces have been stationed at all polling booths, with special provisions for all-women-managed booths and Divyang (differently-abled) booths to encourage inclusive participation.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1314 candidates in this election.

The total number of polling stations is 45341, including 36733 in the rural areas and 8608 in the urban areas.

