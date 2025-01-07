Ensure 100% implementation of new criminal laws in 7 Commissionerates by March 31: Amit Shah to Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the new criminal laws in all the seven commissionerates of Uttar Pradesh by March 31 and in the entire state as soon as possible.

Shah's direction came while reviewing a meeting with Uttar Pradesh CM here in the national capital on the implementation of three new criminal laws in the state. The laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023.

The seven police commissionerate in UP are- Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

The Home Minister asked the Uttar Pradesh CM to review the progress of implementation of these new criminal laws in February and implement them fully in the state as soon as possible.

He further advised the Uttar Pradesh CM to review the progress of implementation of the three new laws every 15 days and the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police once a week with officials of all the departments concerned.

Shah said that the full implementation of new criminal laws in states with large populations like Uttar Pradesh will send a positive message across the entire country.

Emphasizing the need to increase the use of technology, the Home Minister said that there should be more than one forensic mobile van available in every district of Uttar Pradesh. He also mentioned that forensic teams should be divided into three categories - serious, common, and very common - so that resources and experts can be used more efficiently and serious cases can be given priority.

Shah also said that there should be regular and continuous monitoring of how many of the total registered Zero FIRs have been transferred to the respective states.

The implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics in Uttar Pradesh were also reviewed in the meeting.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Uttar Pradesh Government, including Union Home Secretary, the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and the Director General of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) were present in the meeting.

During the discussion in the meeting, the Home Minister said that the three new criminal laws brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not punishment-oriented but victim-centric and their aim is to ensure speedy justice. (ANI)

