Enhanced tourism outlay to accelerate infrastructure, destination projects: Kerala Minister Riyas

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (IANS) Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Thursday said the enhanced budgetary allocation for the tourism sector would impart strong momentum to both ongoing and proposed projects, particularly in infrastructure creation and destination development.

The state Budget for 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the Assembly, increased the allocation for tourism to Rs 413.52 crore from Rs 385.02 crore in the previous financial year, underlining the government’s intent to drive growth through destination-based development, heritage conservation and marketing-led expansion.

The Budget accorded priority to tourism infrastructure development, Destination Challenge projects, implementation of the Design Policy, development of tourism hubs, heritage and cultural tourism, Responsible Tourism initiatives and scaled-up marketing campaigns.

As part of strengthening tourism circuits, the government announced the launch of a ‘Blue Green Integrated Tourism Circuit’, with the first phase proposed at Dharmadam in Kannur at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The project will integrate the Dharmadam river cruise circuit, Dharmadam Island Bio Reserve, a walking museum, and a mangrove information centre.

Work on the Kollam Biodiversity Circuit and the Malabar Literary Circuit is already underway. Marketing allocations have been stepped up to Rs 85 crore, while Rs 20 crore has been earmarked to support the activities of the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission Society, reinforcing the state’s focus on community-linked and sustainable tourism models.

A significant portion of the outlay -- Rs 159 crore -- has been allocated for renovation, development of basic infrastructure and visitor amenities at tourism centres.

Beypore ‘Uru’ Tourism and Kochi Heritage will receive Rs 5 crore each.

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has been allotted Rs 14.10 crore for implementing various projects.

To promote investments and entrepreneurship, Rs 13.50 crore has been set aside towards subsidies and incentives for tourism products and infrastructure.

The Budget also allocated Rs 5 crore for heliport construction at Kumarakom and an initial Rs 1 crore for exploring PPP-based development of the Peechi tourism project.

Heritage-led initiatives continue to receive emphasis, with Rs 14 crore allocated for Muziris Heritage and Spices Routes and River Cruise Heritage projects, while Rs 29 crore has been provided under a new scheme titled Conservation and Promotion of Heritage, Environment and Culture.

The Champions Boat League (CBL) has been allotted Rs 10.46 crore.

