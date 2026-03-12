Energy supply adequate, TN govt creating confusion: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Thursday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the smooth passage of Indian ships through the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the move would help prevent any shortage of fuel in the country.

Read More

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Soundararajan said that concerns over scarcity of petrol, diesel, or gas would now be addressed as the Central government had taken timely steps to safeguard energy supplies.

“First of all, we thank our Prime Minister because Indian ships are allowed through the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, our problem will be solved and there will be no scarcity of petrol, diesel, or gas. While the Central government is solving the problem, the state government is creating it,” she added.

The BJP leader also urged the Tamil Nadu government to act responsibly and prevent confusion among the public.

“The state government should curtail the confusion which is created among the people. It is their duty,” she said.

Soundararajan also criticised remarks made by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying statements predicting public suffering could trigger unnecessary panic.

“Can a leader (referring to Rahul Gandhi) say that the suffering is just beginning and cause panic among the people, telling them they are going to suffer? This is not a responsible statement from an Opposition leader. I strongly condemn it," she said.

She alleged that such remarks were aimed at turning people against the Central government, an attempt she claimed would not succeed.

"It seems the intent is for people to suffer and to turn against the Central government, which will not happen. This is the same feeling which he created during the AI summit, where he made Youth Congress workers stage a half-naked protest to degrade the country. Congress is not going to gain from this propaganda," Soundararajan said.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation Limited reassured the public that petrol and diesel stocks across Tamil Nadu remain adequate and that supply to retail outlets is continuing without disruption.

In a statement, the oil company said all its petroleum terminals and distribution centres in the state currently have sufficient stocks to meet customer demand, and fuel supplies to petrol pumps are proceeding smoothly as usual.

--IANS

sn/khz