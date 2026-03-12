Energy security compromised due to flawed foreign policy; govt must prepare: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday expressed concern over India’s energy security, warning that the country could face serious challenges in the near future if adequate preparations are not made. He said "flawed" foreign policy decisions had contributed to the current situation and urged the government to act promptly to safeguard people's interests.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said he had sought permission to raise the issue of the gas and LPG situation in the House but was not allowed to speak.

“Normally, there is a procedure that you can ask to talk... I had asked to be allowed to make a statement regarding the gas and LPG situation. This is the start. I wanted to speak about it, but a new procedure seems to have started -- first the minister will decide, then I will speak, and after that the minister will respond,” Gandhi said.

Highlighting concerns over rising uncertainty in the energy sector, he warned that fuel supplies could become a major issue.

“Basically, the main thing is that the gas is going to be a problem. The petrol is going to be a problem. All fuel will be gonna be a problem. Because essentially, our energy security has been compromised. Flawed foreign policy has created this problem. Now, it doesn't matter... we have to prepare for it. The government and PM Modi should start preparation; if not, then it will impact the crores of people,” he said.

Gandhi also suggested that the issue was larger than the question of whether specific countries allow or restrict fuel supplies.

“This war is fundamentally about the current world order,” he said.

He further stated that global geopolitical changes were creating uncertainty, which could affect energy supply chains.

“It is a much bigger issue whether Iran will allow fuel or not... We are going into an unstable time. When you go into unstable time. You have to change the mindset. What I am suggesting to the government is that they think about what the possibilities are there and ensure that our people don't suffer,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also clarified that his remarks were not intended as political criticism but as a warning about emerging challenges.

“I am not making any political statement. I can see a big problem coming. If it can be resolved at the level of Iran, then also this problem will not be solved because the world is changing and the structure is changing. So, we have to change the mindset. But, if we do not change the mindset, if we will not work with clarity, if we don't make India 'the centre,' then it will be a problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, protests against the recent hike in LPG prices have continued in several parts of the country. In Karnataka’s Mandya district, members of the District Congress Committee, along with its women’s wing, staged a protest against the Union government, condemning the increase in domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices.

On March 7, oil marketing companies raised the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 60, while the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 114.50 to Rs 115. The hike has largely been attributed to rising global energy costs amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has also announced a statewide protest across all districts on Thursday, demanding that the Centre immediately roll back the recent LPG price hike. The party accused the government of failing to adequately plan fuel and gas supplies at a time when global markets are facing uncertainty due to the West Asia crisis.

Meanwhile, government officials have cautioned against panic buying and hoarding of LPG cylinders. Authorities said that misinformation circulating on social media has led to unnecessary panic bookings.

Officials urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified claims regarding LPG shortages.

