End of Central Secretariat Buildings...End of Cold War in real sense...End of non-progress of India in real sense...White Elephants gone for ever...@Rs 20K Crore+, beginning of new all round, all level progress in all sectors of India's new, "international matching" all round development of the DIZ area, its Central Vista, Central Secretariat, its government buildings etc, etc.

...For innumerable many, its joyous, full of joie de vivre. No ennui whatsoever.

No dislocation, No segregation. ([A rare usage, truly put]). Only, newness, everything afresh, the very government from now on comprising in new multi-storey structures will be truly for every Bharatiya, of every Bharatiya, by every Bharatiya in the true sense of the term, assert numerous many within the Government.

Though exact date of the beginning of the end of the established government buildings is yet to be ascertained and pronounced, tentatively from August this year, the shifting of the government offices will begin in all earnestness.

With that, end of iconic Rail Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Sena Bhavan, Vayu Bhavan, Shastri Bhavan, Shram Shakti Bhavan, etc, etc.

[While ascertaining these and many, many more Government buildings will be demolished, fate of many a private building amid those Government buildings remains uncertain...Buildings like Chelmsford Club, Press Club of India, Jawahar Bhavan, Red Cross Building, an array of masjids etc].

The very Central Secretariat administering India since the British Empire will be gone for good making way for new administrative-buildings or prashasanik anubhag, that being poignantly built now. It looks absolutely Bharatiya every bit, describe many spontaneously.

Along with that, the current Central Secretariat buildings that will be demolished will be back to temporary premises in the British-made DIZ (Delhi Imperial Zone) areas that are in their last legs of administering India any way currently.

In fact, a cross section of many vital offices already have shifted to many new "piecemeal" premises. They are already functional in full force, point out insiders.

How ever, at the same time, this be categorically said that as this year proceeds to end, a whole array of government offices by then will have shifted to new premises by then, say insiders.

Much more can not be further discussed or revealed now to avert secrecy for obvious reasons. But this can be said for sure that the new Bharatiya Prashasanik Vyvastha will be for all Bharatiya, of all Bharatiya, by all Bharatiya per se.