End of Article 370 driven by govt's aim of prosperity, stability in J&K, says report

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The abrogation of Article 370 brought about a change in 2019 that was aimed at opening new doors for prosperity and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, said a media report on Sunday, reviewing a book that captures the historical background and the vision behind the Central government's decision.

The book "370: Undoing the Unjust: A New Future for J&K" is an important contribution to the contemporary history, the report on The Global Kashmir website said.

The abrogation of Article 370 has cleared the path for investment, infrastructure development, and expansion of educational and employment opportunities, it added.

It has also allowed for the full application of laws that protect women, children, and marginalised communities which earlier did not extend to Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

The book tells the story of how a long-standing Constitutional provision, Article 370, was finally addressed in a decisive manner and how this step has opened doors to new opportunities for Jammu and Kashmir, said the report titled "A Transformative Account 370: Undoing the Unjust: A New Future for J&K".

The book, by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, highlights the meticulous preparation that went into the decision of August 2019.

It was not a sudden move, but the result of careful planning, legal examination, and administrative readiness, the report said.

It describes how the Union government ensured peace and order, how institutions were strengthened, and how steps were taken to secure a smooth transition, it added.

This emphasis on planning demonstrates the seriousness with which the decision was taken and reassures readers that the move was not merely symbolic but deeply thought out, it said.

The book also brings forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is quoted as saying that the decision had to be implemented with the concurrence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir rather than as an imposition, it added.

The report said that the book ultimately leaves the reader with a sense of hope.

It shows that bold decisions, when taken with careful preparation and a vision for inclusiveness, can transform long standing challenges into opportunities for growth.

It also reminds us that unity, equality, and justice are not abstract ideals but principles that must be applied in practice.

By presenting the abrogation of Article 370 in this light, the book contributes to building greater understanding and national confidence, it said.

"This book is not just a record of a Constitutional change, but a celebration of a new future. It presents the abrogation of Article 370 as a turning point that strengthens India's unity and sets Jammu and Kashmir firmly on the path of progress," the report added.

Calling the book insightful, and inspiring, the report said that it helps understand the importance of this historic decision and the brighter possibilities it has created for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The book serves as a reminder that the change of 2019 was aimed at opening new doors for prosperity and stability.

"It presents the abrogation not as the end of something but as the beginning of a new chapter where people of the region can participate more fully in the life of the nation. The emphasis is on opportunities, development, and empowerment," the report added.

