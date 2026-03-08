Empowered women key to building nation's future: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday that empowered women play a very important role in social progress and are the greatest force needed for building the country's future.

She added that educated, self-reliant women are builders of India, which is not just a piece of land, but a living nation.

President Murmu expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of the two-day national conference of women thinkers titled "Bharti -- Naari Se Narayani" held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The conference brought together women thinkers from different fields across the country.

The President said that in Indian tradition, women are not seen only as protectors of the family but also as symbols of knowledge, strength and prosperity.

She added that today Indian women are achieving remarkable success in many fields such as education, science, administration, sports, entrepreneurship and social service, and are contributing significantly to nation building.

President Murmu said that the real progress of any society is possible only when women receive equal opportunities, respect and security.

She emphasised that women must get the freedom to make decisions, the opportunity to live with self-respect, and equal access to education and employment.

The President also said that the idea of women-led development is growing rapidly in India today.

Encouraging young girls, President Murmu added that they should move forward with confidence to achieve their dreams and actively contribute to the nation's development.

She added that when women are empowered, families, society and the nation all become stronger.

President Murmu expressed confidence that Indian women, through their knowledge, leadership and sensitivity, will take the country to new heights of progress and prosperity.

At the closing ceremony, Rashtra Sevika Samiti Chief V. Shanta Kumari said that women should accept encouragement from society.

"By increasing our abilities, respect naturally comes to us. Our behaviour should inspire society to support us, and we should use that support to work for the upliftment of society," she added.

She said that after gaining respect -- moving from "Naari to Narayani" -- women can move forward in every field.

She emphasised that women should stay connected with the roots of Indian culture and take pride in it, adding that in this way, they can become role models for others.

President Murmu said that Indian women should use their knowledge to create a positive environment around them and strengthen their families, which will ultimately strengthen society and the nation.

On this occasion, Shivani V., Bhartiya Vidvat Parishad Secretary, explained the objectives of the conference.

The "Bharti – Naari Se Narayani" conference aimed to strengthen the journey of women from silent strength to decisive power.

Around 1,500 women thinkers from across the country participated in the conference and discussed topics such as women's empowerment, education, leadership, self-reliance and the role of women in society.

The conference was organised by Bhartiya Vidvat Parishad, Rashtra Sevika Samiti and Sharanya Organisation.

The main objective of the conference was to bring women together on one platform, share their experiences and ideas, and take meaningful steps toward women-led nation building.

