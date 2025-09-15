Employment Mela: Odisha CM urges new recruits to perform duty staying above corruption

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday called upon the newly appointed government recruits to carry out their duties with honesty, dedication, and avoid indulging in corruption.

The Chief Minister on Monday handed over appointment letters to 1,686 newly recruited candidates across seven government departments at the 11th State-level Employment Mela held in Bhubaneswar.

This marks the second mass recruitment event in the second year of the current government. The Chief Minister revealed that the state government ensured employment to 1,07,926 people in government and private sectors.

The Chief Minister said that during the last 15 months, the government provided appointments to 30,032 in various government departments through 11 Employment Melas.

The state government has set a target to provide government jobs to 65,000 candidates during the first two years after assuming power.

He assured that more 40,000 government posts will be filled by June 2026. The Chief Minister congratulated the new recruits and called upon them to stay above corruption and earn a good reputation by doing good work.

He also advised them to make honesty an integral part of their work culture. work with integrity and dedication, staying above corruption and upholding public trust.

"A government job is not just a means of livelihood, but a powerful instrument of public service. Work with honesty, stay above corruption, and let integrity become an inseparable part of your work culture. Earn the goodwill of the people—it is the greatest reward," he advised.

The CM assured that all hirings are being done with absolute transparency and based solely on merit.

"Every exam held by our government has been free from corruption and malpractice. Whenever even a minor complaint arises, swift and strict action is taken," he said.

He emphasized that the government aims to provide a level playing field to all candidates, ensuring only deserving and qualified individuals succeed.

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling promises.

"Our target is to provide 1.5 lakh jobs in 5 years. We've already crossed 30,000 and will fill all vacancies within this term," said Singh Deo.

The Health, IT and Electronics Minister also addressed the gathering, highlighting efforts to fill vacant posts across departments, especially in health services, to ensure quality public service delivery.

--IANS

gyan/pgh