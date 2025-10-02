Emphasises potential of our land: PM Modi praises Mohan Bhagwat's centenary address

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's centenary Dussehra address, calling it an "inspiring" speech that highlights the organisation's contributions to nation-building.

"An inspiring address by Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat Ji, highlighting the rich contributions of the RSS to nation-building and emphasising the innate potential of our land to attain new heights of glory, thereby benefiting our entire planet," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations in Nagpur's historic Reshimbagh grounds, Bhagwat presented the vision and goals of the Sangh in shaping the nation's character and urged society to create "role models" who can inspire fellow citizens to contribute to India's progress.

He stressed that for Bharat to emerge as a superpower, both individual and national character must be strengthened.

Explaining the role of Sangh Shakhas, Bhagwat said they instil national identity and pride through daily programmes that foster values and discipline.

He emphasised that during the centenary year, the RSS aims to expand its work of 'Vyakti Nirman (character building)' across the country, with the 'Panch Parivartan' initiative being adopted by all sections of society through the examples set by Swayamsevaks.

The 'Panch Parivartan' values, he said, focus on social harmony, preservation of family values, environmental protection, selfhood and self-reliance, and adherence to legal, civic, and constitutional duties.

Bhagwat also voiced concern over growing instability in neighbouring countries, citing regime changes in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, driven by widespread public discontent. He cautioned that such developments demand vigilance and introspection within India.

Urging society to contribute to India's prosperity through collective effort, Bhagwat underscored the role of Hindu society in safeguarding the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)'.

"Hindu society is the upholder and guardian of this noble idea. It is our duty to make Bharat prosperous and capable of contributing immensely to the world," he said.

"The Sangh has been working to organise Hindu society, which, through its collective strength and safeguarding of Dharma, can offer a new path to the world and make Bharat prosperous," Bhagwat added.

He noted that an organised society, rooted in unity and strength, can fulfil its responsibilities without needing external support.

