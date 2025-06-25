Emergency black chapter in India's democracy, Cong still carries dictatorial mindset: Nadda

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of continuing to carry the same "dictatorial mindset" that, according to him, marked the 21-month Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Calling the period a "black chapter" in India's democratic journey, Nadda said the events of that era remain a stark reminder of how democratic institutions were "subverted" under Congress rule.

Recounting the events of June 25, 1975, Nadda said, "India is the oldest and largest democratic country in the world. Some such incidents have also happened in the country where a malicious attempt has been made to tamper with the basic spirit of the Constitution. The country sees it as a black chapter in democracy. On this day, 50 years ago, the then Prime Minister (of Congress), Indira Gandhi, had declared Emergency, which was not just a political event but a direct attack on democracy. It was a blow."

Referring to the midnight proclamation of Emergency by Indira Gandhi, Nadda alleged, "On the midnight of June 25, 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on India on the pretext of internal unrest and murdered the Constitution of the country. Even after 50 years, Congress is living with the same mentality. Its intentions are still the same, dictatorial."

Nadda noted that the Emergency followed a court verdict against Indira Gandhi.

"In 1975, the High Court held Indira Gandhi guilty of violating the code of conduct in the elections and declared her ineligible to hold any elected post for six years. Overnight, the electricity to the press was cut off. The entire opposition was put in jail. Freedom of the press was taken away. Democracy was trampled by misusing Article 352. Parliament and judiciary were paralysed and on the morning of June 26, the dictatorial government of Congress imposed Emergency on the country," he stated.

Calling the resistance against the Emergency a broader fight for the soul of the nation, Nadda said, "The opposition to the dictatorship of Congress was not merely political. It was a movement to protect the soul of India and the Constitution in which nationalists put their lives at stake. Jai Prakash Narayan and Chaudhary Charan Singh, as well as Atal ji, Advani ji, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, Murli Manohar Joshi, and thousands of party workers and 'Vichar Parivar' workers were forcibly put in jail by Indira Gandhi's government."

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution during that period and said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a responsible worker, threw dust in the eyes of the dictatorial government and with the help of lakhs of dedicated volunteer workers, took the truth of Congress to every village, every street and every house."

He mentioned that PM Modi has recorded the "struggles and unheard incidents" of that time in his book 'The Emergency Diaries, Years that Forced a Leader'.

Reflecting on the current political context, the BJP chief added, "In the 50 years of the murder of the Constitution in the country, it is necessary to remember and remind people of the pain of the Emergency. Because even today, Congress is living with the same dictatorial mindset. We all must read this book to know how Congress had conspired to crush the democracy of the country. How the worshippers of democracy, without caring for their lives, foiled this conspiracy of Congress by highlighting the struggle."

Nadda criticised the Congress leadership's approach to governance and press freedom. "Slogans like 'India is Indira, Indira is India', reflected the mindset of Congress under which Indira Gandhi had turned the country into a laboratory of individualism and dynasty."

He said that Congress supports the idea of only one family ruling the country, and that is why it had "placed a super PM above the Prime Minister of its government."

"Congress is not able to digest the fact that a poor person has become the Prime Minister of the country. The law and order situation in Congress-ruled states is the same today as it was during the Emergency. Suppression of opposition, religious appeasement and arrogance of power are openly visible," he added.

Referring to the judiciary, Nadda said, "Indira Gandhi did not make an honest judge like Justice H.R. Khanna the Chief Justice, despite him being senior. Because he had made a decision against the government. Congress had ensured that any officer or judge who did not follow their orders should either be removed or transferred. Indira Gandhi changed the basic spirit of the Constitution by making anti-democratic amendments in the Constitution to keep her power safe."

Highlighting the repression during the Emergency, he added, "During the Emergency, even if a citizen was shot, he did not have the right to go to court. Even today, Rahul and Congress are seen to be lying about the Constitution. During the Emergency, people imprisoned were not even allowed to attend the last rites of their relatives. Congress has never apologised for its actions during the Emergency to date."

Nadda also cited Congress' conduct ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the party had officially issued a list of "boycotted journalists" whose debates the party spokespersons were "forbidden from attending."

"On one hand, they file cases against journalists during their rule, while on the other hand, they boycott them when they are in the opposition," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Nadda paid tribute to those who resisted the Emergency, stating, "Today, on this occasion, I pay tribute, on my behalf and on behalf of crores of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, to the true soldiers of democracy who risked their lives to free the country from the curse of Emergency, and thank them for protecting the Constitution and the country."

