Emergency an attempt to murder democracy: Maha CM

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that an attempt was made to murder democracy with the imposition of Emergency 50 years ago.

“However, even during that time, democracy fighters waged a great struggle to protect our country’s Constitution and democracy. Therefore, today is an extremely significant day,” he said in his address at the programme titled ‘A Dark Chapter in Indian History: Constitution Assassination Day 2025’ was held at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Ashish Shelar and Ashok Uike, among others.

The participants registered their participation through their signatures to pledge their commitment to protecting democracy.

Fadnavis said that the contribution of democracy fighters in this long battle to protect democracy is unparalleled.

“If they had not opposed dictatorship at that time, there would have been no difference between India and Pakistan today. It is because of their struggle that the democratic system stands strong in the country today. Due to today’s enlightened public, our democracy and Constitution will endure forever,” he added.

The Chief Minister provided a detailed overview in his speech of the Allahabad High Court’s decision on June 12, 1975, against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as well as the circumstances before and after the imposition of the Emergency.

“While drafting the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar had said in the Constituent Assembly that he was granting great power to even the last person in the country through fundamental rights. If anyone tried to undermine these rights, they could directly seek redressal in the High Court or the Supreme Court. However, during the Emergency, through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment, an attempt was made to assassinate the Constitution by violating the fundamental rights given by Babasaheb Ambedkar, which was done by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” said the chief minister.

He further stated that Opposition leaders across the country who opposed the Emergency were jailed in large numbers, and their families were harassed. Through programs like the 5, 11, and 20-point plans, injustice was inflicted on the common people.

“My own father was imprisoned for 20 months during that time,” he recalled.

He said that during that period, every voice that spoke against the government was suppressed, censorship was imposed on newspapers, lands were seized on a large scale, and even unmarried men were forcibly sterilised.

“In the name of discipline, a handful of people created anarchy in the country. Due to all these events, autocracy and dictatorship began in the country,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister emphasised that during this period, many great leaders like George Fernandes, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Lal Krishna Advani, even while in prison, kept their voices strong against dictatorship, creating a new awakening in the public’s consciousness.

“When public outrage erupted against this oppression, Indira Gandhi was forced to withdraw the Emergency. The Emergency period destroyed the lives of many; many families’ breadwinners were imprisoned for 20-22 months, disrupting their families’ financial stability,” remarked the Chief Minister.

He said that as a small help for such democracy fighters, the MahaYuti government, since 2014, has been paying honorarium to them, and it will now continue permanently.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, along with Governor CP Radhakrishnan, visited the photo exhibition depicting the entire period of the Emergency at the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas 2025' event, held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, to mark 50 years of the Emergency, a dark chapter in Indian history. They also participated in the padyatra during the same programme.

