Embrace 'Vocal for Local' initiative to realise PM Modi's Viksit Bharat vision: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Friday said the path to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047 lies firmly in embracing the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

He said this goal could be achieved only through the extensive use of domestically manufactured goods and the promotion of local industries.

The Chief Minister launched the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rail Passenger Connect Campaign at the Railway Station here, where Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present.

The campaign is a significant effort to take Prime Minister Modi's call for a developed India by 2047 and the 'Vocal for Local' message to the public.

As part of the initiative, the Chief Minister personally visited the station platform and interacted with passengers, distributing informational leaflets on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Later, speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said in 2014, India ranked as the world's 12th-13th largest economy.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, India has risen to become the world's fourth-largest economic power in just 11 years.

He expressed confidence that by using local products, boosting domestic production, and adopting a model of self-reliance, India will soon emerge as the world's third-largest economy.

Referring to railway development, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, rail and road infrastructure have been strengthened across the country.

Railway stations are being equipped with modern, airport-like facilities. He said the Chandigarh and Panchkula railway stations are being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, calling it an example of unprecedented development.

Responding to a question about the death of athlete Hardik Rathi, the Chief Minister expressed sorrow and called the incident extremely unfortunate.

He said the Sports Department and the administration have been directed to take strict action against officials found negligent.

He said Haryana's athletes are the pride of the state, and the government stands firmly with them.

The government has also sought a report on the condition of sports equipment installed in stadiums across the state.

Responding to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's remarks about Haryana, CM Saini said sensitive issues should not be politicised.

He said Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party came to power promising to eliminate drug abuse from Punjab within a month, yet the current situation is evident to all.

"Drug addiction continues to devastate Punjab's youth, and crime is steadily rising. Instead of taking decisive action, the Punjab Chief Minister is engaging in political blame games," he added.

