Elon Musk Looks Forward to India Visit After Conversation with PM Modi

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that he is looking forward to visiting India later this year.

This followed his telephone conversation on Friday of the US billionaire with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The call reflects a continued dialogue between the two leaders on advancing cooperation in technology and innovation.

It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!" Musk posted on social media platform X following the call.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to share details of their conversation.

Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," Prime Minister Modi posted.

The conversation builds upon their earlier in-person meeting at Blair House in Washington DC in February this year. During that meeting, Modi and Musk explored strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities across key sectors including space exploration, artificial intelligence, innovation, and sustainable development.

In a statement following the February meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs had said, "Prime Minister and Mr Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance."

At that time, Musk, who also leads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by three of his children. Prime Minister Modi had noted their presence, posting, "It was also a delight to meet Mr Elon Musk's family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!"

He also shared, "Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'."

Musk's upcoming visit is expected to further strengthen India-US cooperation in high-tech sectors, with potential investments and collaboration on the horizon. (ANI)