Eleven killed in three separate road accidents in UP’s Agra and Bulandshahr

Agra, June 18 (IANS) At least eleven people were killed and several others were injured in three separate road accidents in Agra and Bulandshahr on Wednesday, police officials said.

In the first incident, a vehicle transporting mangoes overturned near the Shahdara flyover in the Thana Trans area, killing four people and injuring one.

According to ACP Hemant Kumar, the Max vehicle lost control and hit a divider before it overturned.

Three morning walkers sitting on the divider were crushed under the vehicle. The driver and his helper, who were in the Max, also sustained serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel.

Local residents rushed to help, and a crowd gathered at the scene. Police used a crane to pull out those trapped. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He also wished them a speedy recovery.

In another devastating road accident early Wednesday morning, five members of the same family were burned alive, and one woman was critically injured in the Jahangirabad police station area of Bulandshahr district.

The incident occurred near Janipur village on the Jahangirabad-Bulandshahr road. A Swift car lost control, crashed into a roadside culvert, and caught fire.

According to police, the accident took place around 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The six occupants of the car were returning to Delhi after attending a wedding ceremony in Chamanpur, located in the Sahaswan police station area of Badaun district.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off course and collide with the culvert. The impact was so severe that the car overturned and immediately caught fire, engulfing the entire vehicle within moments.

In a separate accident near the Fatehabad toll plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, a speeding bus rammed into a slow-moving stone-laden truck, killing two and injuring 15 to 16 passengers.

Fatehabad police station in-charge DP Tripathi said the impact occurred near km 21, with the bus crashing into the truck from the conductor’s side. The loud crash caused panic among passengers.

The police arrived promptly and began rescue operations. Two people trapped in the bus cabin were extricated using a JCB after nearly 30 minutes of effort.

All injured passengers were initially taken to Fatehabad and later referred to Agra for further treatment. The bus was completely mangled, leaving passengers in shock.

