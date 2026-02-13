Elephant tusks worth Rs 2 crore stolen from high-security military camp in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (IANS) In a startling breach of security, two massive and historically significant elephant tusks have been stolen from the highly secured Pangode military camp here in the heart of the state capital city, triggering alarm within defence and police circles.

The tusks, estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore in the international market, were kept at the Officers’ Club inside the military premises.

The theft assumes serious proportions as it occurred within what is considered a tightly guarded defence installation.

The tusks, handed over to the Army by the then state government in 1929, had been preserved for nearly a century as part of the unit’s heritage collection.

Their disappearance has raised questions about possible security lapses within the camp.

According to initial reports, the theft came to light after a party held at the Officers’ Club recently.

It was during a subsequent inspection that the tusks were found missing.

Given the stringent security protocols governing entry and exit from the camp, investigators suspect that the crime may not have been possible without insider knowledge or assistance.

The Poojappura police registered a case late Thursday night and have launched a detailed probe. CCTV footage from the camp is being examined to trace movements before and after the event.

Investigators are also scrutinising the guest list of the party to ascertain whether any unauthorised persons gained access to the premises.

Sources indicated that the high international value of ivory has prompted investigators to examine the possible role of organised smuggling networks.

Simultaneously, military authorities have initiated an internal inquiry to determine whether there were procedural lapses that enabled the theft.

The incident has cast a shadow over security preparedness at one of the region’s key military establishments, even as efforts intensify to recover the stolen heritage artifacts

