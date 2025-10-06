Elephant suffers grievous injury in Maoist IED blast in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 6 (IANS) A young wild elephant sustained critical injuries after stepping on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district, officials said on Monday.

The female elephant, 10 to 12 years old, suffered a grievous wound on her right foreleg.

The explosion reportedly blew off parts of her foot, leaving deep gashes and hanging flesh. Forest officials said the animal was found in immense pain and was unable to walk.

Upon receiving information from local villagers, a joint team of the Forest Department and veterinarians rushed to the spot on Monday morning.

After nearly four hours of cautious and painstaking efforts, the team managed to approach the distressed elephant and administer first aid.

“She was given antibiotics, painkillers, and anti-inflammatory medication,” said veterinarian Dr Sanjay Kumar, who led the treatment team.

“Her condition remains critical, but we are doing everything possible to stabilize her and move her to a safer area for continued care,” he added.

Officials said the elephant accepted food laced with medicines, including a banana mixture containing sedatives and antibiotics. Forest guards are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance to prevent infection and monitor her movement.

Senior officers of the Forest Department said the explosion was likely caused by an IED planted by Maoists to target security forces in the Saranda forest, a region long known as a Maoist stronghold.

This is not the first time elephants have fallen victim to Maoist explosives in Saranda. On July 5, a six-year-old elephant -- affectionately called “Gadru” by local villagers -- died from injuries sustained in a similar blast.

That elephant had been wounded in an explosion on June 24 and wandered in pain for several days before succumbing, despite extensive rescue efforts by a special veterinary team from a Gujarat-based wildlife organisation.

“We appeal to all agencies to coordinate efforts to detect and defuse IEDs in forested areas,” a senior forest official said.

--IANS

snc/skp/rad