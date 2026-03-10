Electric bus fleet to reach 7,500 by year-end: Delhi Transport Minister

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Tuesday that the electric bus fleet is projected to reach 7,500 by the end of this year, marking a significant milestone in the city’s transition towards sustainable public transportation.

Read More

The Minister chaired a review meeting of the Transport Department and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), assessing the progress of electric bus fleet expansion, EV charging infrastructure and key transport infrastructure projects across the national capital.

“The expansion of the EV bus fleet, development of charging infrastructure and new transport terminals will play a crucial role in building a cleaner and more efficient transport network for Delhi,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

During the review, officials informed the Minister that Delhi presently operates a fleet of more than 4,000 e-buses, and 200 additional electric buses will be inducted into the fleet this month, further strengthening Delhi’s EV fleet and the city’s clean mobility network.

Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasised that strengthening the EV bus fleet remains a key priority of the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with a strong focus on environmentally sustainable and commuter-friendly mobility solutions.

Reviewing infrastructure readiness for electric mobility, the Minister said that electric charging infrastructure has already been established at 44 bus depots across Delhi.

Additionally, under the PM e-Drive Phase I and II initiatives, EV charging networks are currently being developed at 36 depots, which will further support the expansion of Delhi’s electric bus fleet in the coming months, he said.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of key transport infrastructure projects.

Officials briefed the Minister that the Delhi government is planning to construct a new DTC interstate bus terminal in Bhalswa across approximately 20 acres of land, which is being reclaimed from the landfill site.

The proposed terminal is expected to significantly improve interstate bus connectivity and passenger facilities in the northern part of the city.

The Minister also directed the department to conduct a feasibility assessment for developing a new DTC depot along the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) corridor, considering the rapid urban expansion and growing transport demand in the region.

In addition, Pankaj Kumar Singh instructed officials to undertake the upgradation of the existing bus depot in Burari to enhance operational efficiency and support the expanding electric bus fleet.

Officials also informed the Minister that the recently launched Automated Testing Stations (ATS) at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are expected to become operational and open to the public in April, which will strengthen the vehicle fitness testing ecosystem and improve compliance with road safety standards.

--IANS

rch/uk