Election Commission orders transfer of SPs in four TN districts ahead of Assembly polls

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) In a key administrative move ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the appointment of new Superintendents of Police (SPs) in four districts of the state as part of measures aimed at ensuring free and fair polling.

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According to an official communication issued on Monday to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Commission reviewed the preparedness for the 2026 Assembly elections and directed the state government to immediately carry out transfers and postings of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in certain districts.

As per the order, D.N. Harikiran Prasad has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police of Karur district, while D.V. Kiran Shruthi will take charge as the SP of Erode.

Sujith Kumar has been posted as the SP of Nagapattinam district, and N. Shreenatha will assume charge as the SP of Virudhunagar district.

The Election Commission directed the Tamil Nadu government to implement the postings without delay and ensure that the newly appointed officers assume charge at the earliest.

The state government has also been asked to submit a compliance report confirming that the officers have taken charge of their respective posts by 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said such transfers are a routine part of the Commission’s election management strategy, particularly in the run-up to major polls.

By reshuffling key administrative and police officials, the Commission seeks to prevent any potential conflict of interest and ensure that the electoral process is conducted in a neutral and transparent manner.

The Commission has also issued clear instructions regarding the officers who have been transferred out of these positions. It stated that the outgoing officials should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the electoral process.

This restriction is intended to safeguard the impartiality of the election administration.

The reshuffle comes at a time when the state machinery is intensifying preparations for the Assembly elections, with enforcement agencies and district administrations being mobilised to oversee poll-related activities.

Election authorities have been closely monitoring the readiness of administrative and law enforcement units across Tamil Nadu to ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and other election guidelines.

Officials said the latest directive from the Election Commission reflects its continued emphasis on maintaining a level playing field and strengthening institutional safeguards to guarantee a free, fair and transparent electoral process in the state.

--IANS

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