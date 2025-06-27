Elderly woman and teenage grandson brutally murdered in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), June 27 (IANS) In a gruesome double murder, an elderly woman and her 17-year-old grandson were found murdered in their home under mysterious circumstances in Lohardaga town of Jharkhand, officials said.

The incident occurred in Bhakso Doomar Toli locality, under the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station, Lohardaga.

The victims have been identified as 60-year-old Baria Oraon and her grandson Ritesh Oraon.

According to police and family members, the two were sleeping in separate rooms of their house on Thursday night when the assailants struck.

Ritesh was reportedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, while Baria Oraon is believed to have been strangled to death.

Shockingly, other members of the family were sleeping in different rooms but remained unaware of the incident until morning.

The horrifying discovery was made when the family woke up and found the bodies in separate rooms. Police were immediately informed.

A team from Sadar police station, led by officer-in-charge Ratnesh Mohan Thakur, reached the scene and launched an investigation. The bodies were sent to Lohardaga Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Lohardaga Superintendent of Police Sadiq Anwar Rizvi visited the spot and assured a thorough investigation.

“We are probing all possible angles. The motive behind the murders is not clear yet, and no murder weapon has been recovered so far. Our priority is to crack the case at the earliest and bring the culprits to justice,” he said.

The news of the double murder spread quickly, drawing a large crowd to the crime scene. Police have begun questioning local residents and family members in an effort to gather clues.

The brutal nature of the crime has instilled fear in the minds of the people of the area. Police are also looking into whether the victims had any disputes or if this was a case of targeted killing.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

snc/skp