Elathur lake in Erode declared Tamil Nadu’s third biodiversity heritage site

Chennai, Sep 1(IANS) Elathur lake in Erode district, a haven for migratory birds and diverse wildlife, has been formally declared Tamil Nadu’s third Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS).

The state government issued the notification under Section 37(1) of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, for the lake covering an expanse of 37.42 hectares.

This new designation places Elathur alongside Arittapatti in Madurai, which received the tag in November 2022, and Kasampatty in Dindigul, notified in March 2025.

Officials described the move as a recognition of the lake’s ecological fragility, biological richness, and cultural significance.

Biodiversity Heritage Sites are recognised natural areas that conserve rare, threatened, and keystone species while protecting unique habitats. They also highlight the deep cultural and traditional connections people share with such landscapes.

The Elathur Lake has long been regarded as a critical habitat for both resident and migratory birds. Its varied ecosystem includes deep and shallow waters, marshland, dry scrubland, mudflats, and rocky outcrops. During peak migratory months, the lake attracts nearly 5,000 birds, making it one of the important wintering and breeding grounds in the state.

Surveys have identified 187 bird species at the site. Among them are endangered species like the steppe eagle; vulnerable ones such as the river tern and greater spotted eagle; and near-threatened birds, including the Asian woolly-necked stork and the black-headed ibis.

Beyond its avian wealth, Elathur supports 38 species of plants, 35 butterflies, 12 dragonflies, 12 reptiles, seven mammals, and a variety of amphibians, fish, and invertebrates, underlining its ecological diversity.

The Erode Collector noted that the government’s notification, first issued on January 28, 2025, ensures permanent protection for the lake and its surrounding landscapes. He emphasised that the step would not only conserve the area’s natural wealth but also preserve the cultural values and traditional practices associated with the community. By securing BHS status for Elathur Lake, Tamil Nadu has reinforced its commitment to safeguarding fragile ecosystems. Conservationists believe this recognition will strengthen awareness and encourage local participation in protecting one of the state’s most vital wetlands for generations to come.

--IANS

aal/vd